BATON ROUGE, La. — Monday evening, The Downtown Club announced the 2019 Heisman finalists including LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow.

Also named as finalists were Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Burrow, No. 9, has led the LSU Tigers to an undefeated SEC-championship-winning season, leaving little doubt to his position among Heisman finalists this year.

With a completion percentage of 73.7% and a 185.6 quarterback rating during the SEC championship against Georgia, according to ESPN, Burrow's performance marked him as the MVP of the championship game.

Many saw Burrow's performance against Texas A&M as Heisman-worthy only to be doubly impressed with his performance against Georgia on Saturday.

The Heisman Trophy is given to the most outstanding college football player of the year, and finalists are chosen by electors, most of who are sports journalists.

