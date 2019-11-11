NEW ORLEANS — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named Waler Camp National Offensive Player of the Week following a masterful performance Saturday in a 46-41 victory over nemesis and second-ranked Alabama.

Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns answered challenge after challenge and helped end the eight-year string of futility that started with the national title game in January 2012.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced the awards Sunday. This is the second time Burrow has won the award this season and is also the 10th LSU Tiger to earn the award since 2004.

The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings.

And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from 'Bama.

And the challenges were plentiful. That came as no surprise to Burrow.

"I knew they were going to come back," he said. "That's Alabama on the other side, dynasty. I was really happy with the way we responded."

Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes. ran for 64 yards and was carried most of the way off the field by two teammates.

"We're not done yet," the two-year starter said. "It's Game 9. We've got three more regular-season ones and the SEC championship. This was never our goal. We've got bigger goals than this."

Up next, LSU is at Mississippi on Saturday night.

LSU QB Joe Burrow and Minnesota DB Antoine Winfield, Jr. Named Walter Camp FBS Players of the Week, presented by Generation UCAN The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, presented by Generation UCAN, for games ending November 9. About the Award: This is the 16 th year that the Walter Camp Football Foundation will honor one offensive and one defensive player as its national Football Bowl Subdivision player of the week during the regular season.

RELATED: LSU silences doubters from national media with win

RELATED: 'I knew we were the better team' - Orgeron says of LSU

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.