BATON ROUGE, La. — Another week and another piece of hardware for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

For the third time in four games, Burrow is the SEC's Offensive Player of the Week.

Burrow continued his torrid pace Saturday against Vanderbilt, throwing for six touchdowns while completing 25 of 34 passes for 398 yards. LSU scored the most points in a regulation length SEC game in school history in the 66-38 win over Vandy.

Burrow through for 357 of his yards in the first half.

Through four games, Burrow has thrown 100 completions for 1,520 yards and 17 touchdowns as the Tigers have successfully debuted a more modern, pass-happy offense.

LSU leads the nation in scoring average with 57.8 points per game.

Burrow's award makes him the third player in LSU history to earn the award three times in one season. Tommy Hodson did so in 1989 and JaMarcu Russell in 2006.

Burrow also won the award twice in 2018, giving him five such awards overall.