NEW ORLEANS — LSU's National Champion Quarterback is reportedly signing a hefty contract with his new team.

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will reportedly sign a $36 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

That contract comes with a nearly $24 million signing bonus.

With Burrow's National Championship ring, Heisman trophy and slew of record breaking stats, a big pay day in the NFL was due.

RELATED: Saint sign LSU's Magee as undrafted free agent: Report

RELATED: LSU ties record with 14 players picked in 7-round draft

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.