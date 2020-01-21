NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow is joining two of the biggest names in Louisiana sports by signing with Creative Arts Agency to represent him as he starts his NFL career.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the signing Tuesday morning.

Burrow is in good company at CAA. The talent agency also represents Saints star QB Drew Brees and the NBA draft's No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.

Burrow is expected to be the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, currently held by the Cincinnati Bengals.

From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow broke several records and won nearly every award he could, including the Heisman trophy, with LSU this season on his way to a National Championship win.

Burrow became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season and LSU snapped defending national champion Clemson's 29-game winning streak.

His ascent has been dizzying and unprecedented. Running a version of the New Orleans Saints' offense brought to LSU by 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, Burrow and an array of talented receivers transformed these Tigers into one of the most prolific offenses college football has ever seen.

The NFL Draft is set for April 23 in Las Vegas.

