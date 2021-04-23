Kim Mulkey to LSU? Tigers could hire one of basketball's biggest names

There’s reportedly mutual interest between Mulkey and LSU in a homecoming.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU may be on the verge of a blockbuster hire for its women’s basketball team.

According to reports from our partners at The Advocate, Baylor coach and Louisiana native Kim Mulkey could come to LSU as the program’s next head coach.

LSU’s current women’s basketball coach, Nikki Fargas, is expected to leave the team to become the president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, though there’s been no official word from LSU or the Aces on that.

There’s reportedly mutual interest between Mulkey and LSU in a homecoming to fill Fargas’ position.

Mulkey grew up in Tickfaw and won national championships as a player and as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech. She’s gone on to win three national titles as the head coach at Baylor.

Mulkey is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball, going 632-104 during her tenure as Baylor’s head coach.

She is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year on May 15.