The last coach to lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship congratulated the team on Twitter after their 42-25 win over Clemson.

“Congratulations to the players, coaches, staff and fans of LSU on winning a National Championship!” Miles tweeted.

Coach Ed Orgeron gave credit to Les Miles after the game as well, saying that none of this would have been possible if he didn’t give Coach O a chance.

“I’m thankful for Coach Miles for giving me a chance he hired me at LSU, that’s where I wanted to go. I knew I was going to coach I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Orgeron said. “When I didn’t get the job at USC I thought ‘hey, I might be an assistant for the rest of my life.’”

Miles coached the Tigers to their last National Championship in 2007 and fell short in 2011. LSU dismissed Miles in 2016, making Orgeron the interim coach and Steve Ensminger the offensive coordinator, a position both men would make permanent after a strong finish to the season.

Miles had coached LSU since 2005 and left with with a 114-34 overall record, a .770 winning percentage. He was named Kansas University’s head football coach two years later and led them to a 3-9 record this past season.

