Gov. Edwards to sign bill for LSU women's basketball championship license plate

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU fans will soon have a new way to show their support for the women's basketball national championship on their vehicles.

Thursday morning Governor John Bel Edwards will be on LSU'S campus for a ceremonial bill signing that will create special license plates to honor the Lady Tigers.

LSU won the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament after defeating Iowa 102-85 in April. LSU's point total was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team. The 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark. The game also drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women's title game.

Next season the Tigers will head into the season as a favorite to win back-to-back titles. This offseason, they added the top-ranked player in the transfer portal Hailey Van Lith. They will also have one of the top-rated recruited classes headlined by Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams.

Information on how to purchase the plates will be released at a later date.