NEW ORLEANS — LSU is the SEC Champion and will be the number 1 or 2 seed in the College Football Playoff announced Sunday.

The Tigers trounced Georgia 37-10 en route to a 13-0 regular season.

Joe Burrow had another big game for LSU as it rolled to a 34-3 lead through three quarters.

Burrow was the game's MVP. He hit on 28 of 38 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Head coach Ed Orgeron, who has always looked ahead was already thinking of the Tigers' next challenge when asked after the game. "We have two more games to play," he said. LSU would only play two more games if it wins its first College Football Playoff game. Orgeron obviously thinks they will.

The unbeaten Tigers will either return to Atlanta or head west to suburban Phoenix for a semifinal game on Dec. 28. They surely made a persuasive case to be the top overall seed in the four-team field.