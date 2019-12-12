BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's lawmakers have a special perk that gives them access to face-value, postseason college football game tickets regular fans can't easily obtain.

The perk is particularly fruitful this year, as LSU is within striking distance of the national championship game, being held in January at New Orleans' Superdome.

If LSU defeats the University of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal, the Tigers will reach the Jan. 13 championship game. And if that happens, many Louisiana lawmakers will be in the Superdome.

Two dozen Louisiana House members and 20 state senators have bought end zone tickets for $600 apiece from the game’s host committee. Tickets in the same section as the seats offered by the host committee were going for as much as $2,000 on Stubhub Monday, The Advocate reports.

“It allows lawmakers to get at the front of the line knowing the demand will exceed the supply. That’s a fact,” Baton Rouge Republican State Rep. Barry Ivey said. “It’s 100% a perk of the job.”

Meanwhile, 95 of 105 representatives and 38 of 39 senators opted for a similar offer from LSU to buy tickets to at least one postseason game.

