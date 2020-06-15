Louisiana license plate will celebrate LSU football victory

State lawmakers authorized creation of a special LSU National Champions 2019 license plate that can be used in place of a regular state-issued plate.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University's latest college football national championship victory will be able to buy a specialized license plate.

State lawmakers authorized creation of a special LSU National Champions 2019 license plate that can be used in place of a regular state-issued plate. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the bill into law.

The LSU Board of Supervisors first must settle on a design before anyone can seek the new plate. It will cost $51 a year on top of regular fees.

The state will keep $1, and the remaining $50 will go to LSU for scholarships.

Following the Tigers' legendary season is a legitimate question: Is this LSU squad the greatest College Football Team of all time?

A perfect season. An All-Time great offense. Wins against some of college footballs biggest names. LSU did it all and more this season, but did they do enough to earn the title of greatest college football team of all time?

They’re definitely in the conversation, along with other unbeaten champions like the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 1999 Florida State Seminoles, 2001 Miami Hurricanes, 2004 Southern California Trojans and last year’s undefeated Clemson Tigers, whose win streak lasted until they met LSU in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the championship.

LSU dominated award season, bringing home the Heisman Trophy, Coach of the Year and so many more.

Heisman Trophy – Best Player in College Football – Joe Burrow

– Best Player in College Football – Joe Burrow Walter Camp Award – Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow

– Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow Maxwell Award – Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow

– Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow Davey O’Brian Award – Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow

– Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award – Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow

– Best Quarterback -- Joe Burrow SEC Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Burrow

– Joe Burrow AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Burrow

– Joe Burrow Home Depot Coach of the Year – Ed Orgeron

– Ed Orgeron SEC Coach of the Year – Ed Orgeron

– Ed Orgeron AP SEC Coach of the Year – Ed Orgeron

– Ed Orgeron Fred Biletnikoff Award – Best receiver – Ja’Marr Chase

– Best receiver – Ja’Marr Chase Jim Thorphe Award – Best DB – Grant Delpit

– Best DB – Grant Delpit Joe Moore Award – Best O-Line – LSU

