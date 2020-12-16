Louisiana's top football recruit chooses LSU over Bama

HOUMA, La. — Maason Smith, Louisiana's highest ranked football recruit in the 2021 class, has officially signed with LSU.
Smith is a five-star defensive tackle out of Terrebonne High School. He's the nation's No. 2 defensive tackle in this year's recruiting cycle and is now LSU's highest ranked recruit.
He picked staying in Louisiana over joining other major SEC programs like Georgia and Alabama.
