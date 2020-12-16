Louisiana's top football recruit chooses LSU over Bama

Maason Smith said Coach O won him over by proving he was his top priority.

HOUMA, La. — Maason Smith, Louisiana's highest ranked football recruit in the 2021 class, has officially signed with LSU.

Smith is a five-star defensive tackle out of Terrebonne High School. He's the nation's No. 2 defensive tackle in this year's recruiting cycle and is now LSU's highest ranked recruit.

He picked staying in Louisiana over joining other major SEC programs like Georgia and Alabama.

Maason Smith says he picked LSU over Georgia. He called it a difficult decision.

He said, Ed Orgeron has showed him he was Orgeron's top priority. pic.twitter.com/TBtpUMq13c — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) December 16, 2020