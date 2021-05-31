x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

LSU

LSU, 3 other Louisiana teams in NCAA baseball regionals

Oregon is the top seed in that regional, but LSU is a 3rd seed in what will be coach Paul Mainieri’s final run.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri reacts to the crowd after defeating UNC Wilmington at the Baton Rouge Regional of the NCAA college baseball tournament in Baton Rouge, La. LSU is now two victories from the program’s 18th trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Starting Saturday, June 10, the Tigers host Mississippi State in a best-of-three NCAA super regional. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU had an uncomfortably long wait but got into the NCAA Baseball Tournament and will travel to Eugene, Oregon to take on Gonzaga in the opening round Friday night at 9 pm.

Oregon is the top seed in that regional, but LSU is a 3rd seed in what will be coach Paul Mainieri’s final run.

Mainieri announced his retirement last week, effective at season’s end.

Even though the Tigers were one of the last teams to have its name called, there apparently was never a doubt as LSU was not listed as the last four teams to get in to the tournament.

LSU is one of 9 teams from the SEC in the tournament. Seven of those teams will host regionals.

The Tigers had a disappointing season, finishing 34-22 overall and 13-17 in the SEC. They were bounced in the first game of the SEC tournament.

Also in the NCAA tournament from Louisiana are Louisiana Tech, Southern and McNeese State.

Southern is the fourth seed in the regional at TCU. McNeese is the fourth seed in the regional at Texas, while Louisiana Tech will host a regional as one of the 16 top seeds.

RELATED: LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri retires

RELATED: LSU picks new leader, naming system's first Black president