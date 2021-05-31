LSU, 3 other Louisiana teams in NCAA baseball regionals

Oregon is the top seed in that regional, but LSU is a 3rd seed in what will be coach Paul Mainieri’s final run.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU had an uncomfortably long wait but got into the NCAA Baseball Tournament and will travel to Eugene, Oregon to take on Gonzaga in the opening round Friday night at 9 pm.

Mainieri announced his retirement last week, effective at season’s end.

Even though the Tigers were one of the last teams to have its name called, there apparently was never a doubt as LSU was not listed as the last four teams to get in to the tournament.

Selection Committee Chair Jeff Altier said RPI weighed heavily in selections.



LSU was NOT among the last 4 in. At #28 in the RPI, the Tigers got in easily. — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) May 31, 2021

LSU is one of 9 teams from the SEC in the tournament. Seven of those teams will host regionals.

The Tigers had a disappointing season, finishing 34-22 overall and 13-17 in the SEC. They were bounced in the first game of the SEC tournament.

Also in the NCAA tournament from Louisiana are Louisiana Tech, Southern and McNeese State.