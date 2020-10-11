LSU-Alabama game pushed back due to COVID-19 outbreak

No new date has been set for the game.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU's upcoming game against top-ranked Alabama has been postponed after some players tested positive for COVID-19 and more players were quarantined due to exposure, according to the SEC.

LSU could not field 53 healthy players, the roster minimum in college football with multiple players in quarantine due to exposure to the coronavirus.

"Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. "We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."

No new date has been set for the game, but LSU has already rescheduled their game against Florida for Dec. 12 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Gators. The SEC championship is scheduled for Dec. 19.

On Monday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said a coronavirus outbreak and resulting quarantines among his players have made it difficult to know whether a number of starters or regulars will be available for Saturday’s scheduled game against No. 1 Alabama.