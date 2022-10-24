LSU, Alabama Nov. 5th game to air on ESPN

The Tiger's last win against Alabama came during their historic 2019 season.

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Tigers November 5th game against the Alabama Crimson Tide will air on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT, according to the Southeastern Conference.

No.18 LSU is 6-2, 4-1 SEC on the season after a 45-20 win over the No.7 Ole Miss. If the Tigers can beat No. 6 Alabama (7-1,4-1), they'll take over first place in the SEC West.

Both LSU and Alabama are off on Saturday, October 29th, before their matchup in Tiger Stadium.

Alabama has won 9 of their last ten meetings. The Tiger's last win against Alabama came during their historic 2019 season.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Tennessee at Georgia, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Here are the SEC football games scheduled for Nov. 5:

11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Kentucky at Missouri, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Georgia, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Liberty at Arkansas, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Auburn at Mississippi State, ESPN2