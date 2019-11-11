BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s home game against Arkansas on Nov. 23 will be televised on ESPN at 6 pm, the SEC announced Monday.

The top-ranked Tigers will now play consecutive weeks on ESPN with this weekend’s game at Ole Miss also scheduled for a 6 p.m. showing

The Tigers are coming off a 46-41 win over Alabama that was the highest-rated college football game in years and they are a popular pick for the networks with Heisman Trophy candidate Joe Burrow and the new-fangled passing game.

The college football playoff rankings will come out Tuesday night and speculation is that LSU will vault to the top of the rankings.

