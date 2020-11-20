LSU-Arkansas still on despite COVID cases: Reports

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Thursday said the Razorbacks needed to get results from the team's latest COVID tests to see if they could host LSU 11 a.m. Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — Despite COVID cases in Arkansas' football program, the LSU Tigers remain scheduled to play Saturday, The Advocate reports.

A source told The Advocate the game will take place. That wasn't certain before Friday.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Thursday said the Razorbacks needed to get results from the team's latest COVID tests to see if they could host LSU 11 a.m. Saturday.

Pittman said his team had enough available players to meet SEC requirements Thursday afternoon, but test results arriving Friday would tell the team if that threshold was met for Saturday.

"I'm going to just tell you the truth," Pittman said Thursday. "We're running thin."

Last week, the LSU game against Alabama was postponed because there weren't enough Tigers to play.

The Advocate reported LSU coach Ed Orgeron said most of the Tigers will be able to play this week.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.