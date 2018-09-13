BATON ROUGE — All right, new LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is reluctantly learning how to slide — or at least half slide — this week in preparation for the No. 13 Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener at No. 7 Auburn Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Next, he has to basically win the game.

"It seems like watching film, they try to stop the run every game," Burrow said Monday. "And that's a big part of their defense, priding themselves in stopping the run."

Auburn (2-0) is No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 17 nationally against the run with a mere 74.5 yards allowed a game this season. It finished No. 5 in the SEC and 35th nationally last year with 137 yards allowed a game.

LSU (2-0) is currently No. 11 in the SEC in rushing with 170 yards a game. Tailback Nick Brossette is fourth in the SEC in rushing with 262 yards, but LSU's offensive line is somewhat green with new starters at right tackle and right guard in junior college transfers Badara Traore and Damien Lewis, respectively, and at center in sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry. Two starters have been lost — sophomore returning right guard Ed Ingram to an indefinite suspension and right tackle Adrian Magee to a leg injury for another week or two.

"So, we're going to have to throw the ball to win the game," Burrow said. "And if we can't, then we're going to lose the game. It's pretty simple."

LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger seemed to agree when he spoke on the LSU Radio Network's weekly, 60-minute Sunday night show called, "LSU Sixty" about better pass protection, which has been a problem. LSU is 13th of 14 SEC teams in most sacks allowed with four.

"We need the running backs chipping and include the tight ends in the pass protection," Ensminger said. "We have to get the ball out of our hands quicker. We have to have a quick game. All those little things as far as getting the backs out of the backfield, chipping, keeping the tight end in. That's the things we have to do against Auburn to be successful."

One of those tight ends who may be blocking more is senior Foster Moreau.

"It all starts up front with protection," Moreau said. "The more guys who are able to win in one-on-one situations, the more open our receivers will be. There are obviously some things that we've got to pick up on. They play gap defense. They're well trained. So, obviously, we're going to have to hold protection when they transition into pass rushing. We're going to have to be able to hold our own one-on-one."

Burrow has avoided several sacks with his mobility, but he has also contributed to one or two by holding the ball too long

"Yeah, it was a little of both," he said. "It kind of goes hand in hand on every single pass play. When protection isn't great, I've got to get the ball out of my hands faster. When I hold the ball longer, they need to be a little more firm up front. I have to practice getting the ball out of my hands faster. One time I didn't read the coverage right and held on too long. The other I was waiting for someone to get open and just held on too long. Should've run. That was on me."

Five Auburn players had sacks in the Tigers' 21-16 win over No. 6 Washington on Sept. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Their defensive line is one of the best units in the country. I'm excited to go against them, and I'm excited to see how we stack up against them," Burrow said.

Eight Auburn players have at least one sack.

"We've got a lot of work to do," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after watching Burrow pressured frequently against Southeastern, a second-level Division I team. "We're going to have to buckle up. Those guys are going to bring it."

LSU will have starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles back after a one-game disciplinary suspension for the Southeastern Louisiana game last week. He was replaced by sophomore Austin Deculus, who started the first game of his career Saturday and played in just his fourth on the line. Charles started nine games last season, including seven at left tackle.

"Obviously, having Saahdiq back is big. He's a really good player for us," Burrow said.

"We're going to have to block," Orgeron said simply on the SEC teleconference Wednesday. "There's going to be some adversity in the game. There's going to be some challenges in the game. We're going to find out what we're about."

Ensminger said he plans to have an extra blocker on some plays by calling Burrow's number on some designed running plays. Burrow has rushed 12 times for 34 yards on mostly scrambles.

"I'm excited about that. That's a big part of my game," Burrow said.

But he will try to protect himself more from hits by not running so straight up and sliding a bit after some counseling by Orgeron and Ensminger.

"I really didn't get any yards by doing that. So I could've gotten down much earlier on those," Burrow said.

"The athlete in me respects him for not sliding," Foster said. "But the teammate in me wants him to slide when directed by Coach Orgeron. I mean if he's not going to slide, we probably should teach him some moves, other than getting flipped by a safety. I've seen him kind of juke around. He's a natural runner. He's a natural athlete. He can move with the ball. We'll see what happens with that."

Burrow plans to play smarter, but not softer.

"I would say it's going to be important that I portray confidence in the game plan and confidence in my teammates this week so we have some confidence going into Saturday," he said. "If we go timid or soft, we're going to get rolled in ... Auburn Stadium?"

He was told that Auburn's stadium is called Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"We're going to get rolled in Jordan-Hare Stadium, if we go in soft," he said.

