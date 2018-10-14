BATON ROUGE -- The Tigers are back in the top 5 after a dominant win over second-ranked Georgia Saturday.
The latest AP College football rankings bring LSU back up to No. 5 after they dropped to No. 13 a week ago after their loss to Florida. Alabama, Ohio State Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top 5 in that order.
Georgia dropped to No. 8 after their loss.
In the USATODAY Amway coaches poll, LSU is also ranked No. 5 overall, jumping 7 spots from their previous position at No. 12. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame also round out the top 5 in this poll, but Georgia didn't fall as far. The Bulldogs are ranked just below the Tigers at No. 6 overall.
The full AP Top 25 rankings are as follows:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
1. Alabama (60) 7-0
2. Ohio St. (1) 7-0
3. Clemson 6-0
4. Notre Dame 7-0
5. LSU 6-1
6. Michigan 6-1
7. Texas 6-1
8. Georgia 6-1
9. Oklahoma 5-1
10. UCF 6-0
11. Florida 6-1
12. Oregon 5-1
13. West Virginia 5-1
14. Kentucky 5-1
15. Washington 5-2
16. NC State 5-0
17. Texas A&M 5-2
18. Penn St. 4-2
19. Iowa 5-1 266
20. Cincinnati 6-0
21. South Florida 6-0
22. Mississippi St. 4-2
23. Wisconsin 4-2
24. Michigan St. 4-2
25. Washington St. 5-1