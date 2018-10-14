BATON ROUGE -- The Tigers are back in the top 5 after a dominant win over second-ranked Georgia Saturday.

The latest AP College football rankings bring LSU back up to No. 5 after they dropped to No. 13 a week ago after their loss to Florida. Alabama, Ohio State Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top 5 in that order.

Georgia dropped to No. 8 after their loss.

In the USATODAY Amway coaches poll, LSU is also ranked No. 5 overall, jumping 7 spots from their previous position at No. 12. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame also round out the top 5 in this poll, but Georgia didn't fall as far. The Bulldogs are ranked just below the Tigers at No. 6 overall.

The full AP Top 25 rankings are as follows:

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Alabama (60) 7-0

2. Ohio St. (1) 7-0

3. Clemson 6-0

4. Notre Dame 7-0

5. LSU 6-1

6. Michigan 6-1

7. Texas 6-1

8. Georgia 6-1

9. Oklahoma 5-1

10. UCF 6-0

11. Florida 6-1

12. Oregon 5-1

13. West Virginia 5-1

14. Kentucky 5-1

15. Washington 5-2

16. NC State 5-0

17. Texas A&M 5-2

18. Penn St. 4-2

19. Iowa 5-1 266

20. Cincinnati 6-0

21. South Florida 6-0

22. Mississippi St. 4-2

23. Wisconsin 4-2

24. Michigan St. 4-2

25. Washington St. 5-1

