LSU cancels on-campus activities ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is cancelling all on-campus classes and activities happening after 4:30 p.m. today due to the severe weather in our forecast.

According to a statement from LSU's office of emergency preparedness, the cancellations are being done out of an abundance of caution.

Residence halls and dining halls will remain open and online classes will continue as scheduled.

An 'enhanced' risk of severe weather is outlined for the New Orleans area and Northshore for Wednesday from late afternoon through evening.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible, especially with a line of storms which is expected around 8 p.m.

A wind advisory is in effect for winds of 25-35 mph throughout the day. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph.

Much of the day will stay dry, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will spread in during the late afternoon.

Then a line of storms will sweep through after sunset from roughly 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rain totals don't look terribly high - a half-inch or less for the Southshore and 1-2 inches north of the lake.

Rain ends by about midnight as the strong low pressure and cold front will swing east of us

Stay weather alert and follow WWL-TV for the latest information on today's severe weather.