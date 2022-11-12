LSU clinches SEC West after Alabama beats Ole Miss; Tigers to play in SEC championship game

LSU clinches a spot in the SEC championship game after Alabama beat Ole Miss on Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU beating Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama beating Ole Miss 30-24 has sent the Tigers to the SEC championship game on Dec 3.

The No. 7 Tigers pulled out an ugly win against the Razorbacks and awaited the result of No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss's contest.

While the Rebels lead by as much as 10 points at one point during the second quarter, the Crimson Tide would outscore them 23-7 for the rest of the game and come away with a win.

This would eliminate Ole Miss from the SEC West as the Tigers clinched their division.

LSU will face the SEC East winner which will likely be No. 1 Georgia, the defending champs and only unbeaten SEC team left.