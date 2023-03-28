Celebrate LSU's Final Four appearance with Coach Kim Mulkey's best sideline outfits

The Tigers Head Coach has a reputation for dressing up to the occasion.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey is no stranger to the big stage -- and her outfits show it.

Mulkey has LSU in the Final Four and has been wearing flamboyant outfits to match her personality, cranking up the intensity after every LSU win.

"Look, we're from Louisiana. We like sparkles, we like diamonds, we like Mardi Gras, we like to eat and we like to party," Mulkey said after LSU's Elite Eight win over Utah.

In her second year as LSU's head coach, Mulkey led the Tigers to a 32-2 record and the team's first Final Four since 2008.

Photos: Kim Mulkey's best NCAA Tournament outfits 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

In the first round, Mulkey sported a white sweater vest with "Kiss me I'm a queen" written in various shades of green and gold tinsel, a nod to St. Patrick's Day.

Next up was a sparkling, polka-dot blazer that reflected the colors from around her (and inverted pants to match!) in the round of 32.

And maybe her most infamous outfit of all was the pink feathered, floral patterned blazer and matching pink heels she wore to LSU's Sweet 16 matchup with Utah.

“We told her this is probably her best fit,” LSU forward LaDazhia Williams said after the game.

The Tigers Head Coach has a reputation for dressing up to the occasion and she didn't disappoint in her team's Elite Eight win -- wearing a sparking, multi-colored blazer to the game.

LSU and Kim Mulkey in the house for their Elite 8 match-up with Miami.



Rather subdued for Mulkey here on gameday #LSU pic.twitter.com/eJXR76tktA — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 26, 2023

The best fits are yet to come from Mulkey. The LSU Tigers will play for a shot at the National Championship this Friday against top-seeded Virginia Tech. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.