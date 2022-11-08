LSU comes in at No. 7, Tulane ranked No. 17 in latest CFP rankings

The Tigers have moved up three spots after taking down Alabama last weekend.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU clocked in at No. 7 and Tulane is ranked No. 17 in the latest CFP rankings released Tuesday.

The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) move up three spots after they defeated formerly No. 6 ranked Alabama in a 32-31 overtime thriller. The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 9.

Tulane, (8-1, 5-0 AAC) moves up two spots after beating Tulsa 27-13 on Saturday. It is the highest Tulane has ever been ranked in the CFP era.

LSU's next game is on the road against Arkansas on November 12 at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.