x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
LSU

LSU comes in at No. 7, Tulane ranked No. 17 in latest CFP rankings

The Tigers have moved up three spots after taking down Alabama last weekend.
Credit: AP
LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) celebrates after making an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU clocked in at No. 7 and Tulane is ranked No. 17 in the latest CFP rankings released Tuesday.

The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) move up three spots after they defeated formerly No. 6 ranked Alabama in a 32-31 overtime thriller. The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 9.

Tulane, (8-1, 5-0 AAC) moves up two spots after beating Tulsa 27-13 on Saturday. It is the highest Tulane has ever been ranked in the CFP era.

LSU's next game is on the road against Arkansas on November 12 at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.

Tulsa's next matchup is at home against No. 22 UCF on November 12 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN 2. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

LSU defeats Alabama 32-31 in overtime thriller

Before You Leave, Check This Out