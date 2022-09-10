LSU cruises to 65-17 victory over Southern in first meetup between schools

The Tigers didn't look back after jumping to a 37-0 lead in the first quarter.

BATON ROUGE, La. — It was a significant game for LSU. Their home opener. Head Coach Brian Kelly's first game in Baton Rouge. Their first time playing Southern, an HBCU. The two bands teamed up to play "The Cupid Shuffle" in a moment of solidarity between the schools.

The Human Jukebox 🤝 The Golden Band from Tigerland.



For the first time ever, #LSU and #Southern bands performed together.



However, the actual game was entirely one-sided. The Tigers overwhelmed the Jaguars in every facet and cruised to a 65-17 victory on Saturday.

The game was over as soon as it began. The Tigers scored 37 unanswered points in the first quarter alone.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 10 of 11 passing attempts for 137 yards and three passing touchdowns while rushing for one score.

Running back Armoni Goodwin rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while wide receiver Malik Nabers caught three passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.