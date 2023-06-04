x
LSU

LSU defeats Oregon State 6-5 to advance to regional championship round

Brayden Jobert came through with a tie-breaking home run in the 8th inning that gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Credit: AP
LSU's Dylan Crews swings against Oregon State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU overcame a 3-0 deficit and a multiple-hour rain delay to beat Oregon State 6-5 and move on to the final round of the Baton Rouge regional tournament on Sunday.

The Tigers fell into a 3-0 hole in the 4th inning but were able to put two runs on the board in the bottom of the 4th thanks to a two-run shot from Dylan Crews.

The Tigers would rake in the next two innings, with three homers giving them a 5-3 lead.

But a two-run blast by Oregon State's Gavin Turley in the top of the 7th inning tied the game up.

Brayden Jobert would come through with a tie-breaking home run in the 8th inning that gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

LSU plays the winner of the Oregon State-Sam Houston State game in the regional final on Monday. A start time has not yet been determined.

