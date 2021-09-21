LSU defensive end Andre Anthony out for rest of season

Anthony is a sixth-year senior and defensive captain who had been among the Tigers' most productive defensive players this season.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says defensive end Andre Anthony is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified leg injury.

Anthony is a sixth-year senior and defensive captain who had been among the Tigers' most productive defensive players this season.

He had four tackles for losses and 3 1/2 sacks to go with a fumble return for a touchdown. His touchdown came in the first quarter of LSU's 49-21 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday night.

In the second quarter, he needed help from trainers as he limped off the field. The veteran defensive end did not return to the game.

Anthony tweeted on Monday that his injury will prevent him from returning to the field this season but he will remain with the team.

3️⃣ Forever L S U 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/lP3BWg0MFB — Andre Anthony🎈 (@DreAnthony7) September 21, 2021