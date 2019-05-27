The field of 64 is set, so who’s coming to Baton Rouge this weekend?

LSU and Stony Brook are set for a rematch this Friday at Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers and the Seawolves faced off in a Super Regional in 2012, where Stony Brook upset the Tigers to go on to the College World Series.

LSU will host Southern Mississippi, Arizona State and Stony Brook in the double elimination tournament taking place in Baton Rouge starting this Friday.

LSU comes in as the top seed, followed by Southern Miss, Arizona State and Stony Brook. The Tigers received the No. 13 overall seed.

LSU (37-24) and Stony Brook (31-21) will play 6 p.m. this Friday, May 31.

LSU's NCAA Regional is paired with the NCAA regional in Athens, GA, hosted by the No. 4 overall Georgia Bulldogs. If both LSU and Georgia advance, they'll face each other in a best-of-three Super Regional round in Athens.

The winner of that series will go on to Omaha.