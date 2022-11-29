Latest CFP rankings have LSU fall out of top 10, Tulane move up one spot

The Tigers get punished for a brutal loss while Tulane moves up one for beating Cincinnati.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU paid dearly for their 38-23 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 26 in the latest CFP rankings, as the Tigers fell from No. 5 to No. 14.

Tulane, who beat Cincinnati 26-24 on that same day, fared relatively better, as the Green Wave moved up from No. 19 to No. 18.

The 9-3 Tigers may have had their playoff hopes dashed last weekend, but head coach Brian Kelly has delivered many things for the program in his first year, including a bowl berth, a win over Alabama, and a berth in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 ranked Georgia on Dec 3 at 3:00 p.m. on CBS.

Despite reports that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz would leave for Georgia Tech after the season, the program confirmed he would return for 2023 on Tuesday.

The 10-2 Green Wave have enjoyed their best season since 1998, being ranked in the top 25 for the first time since that year, and are playing in the AAC championship game at home against No. 22 UCF on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:00 p.m. on ABC.

For College Football as a whole, the top four has shifted around, in part thanks to Michigan defeating Ohio State, with 12-0 TCU landing at No. 3 and 11-1 USC sliding into the No. 4 spot.