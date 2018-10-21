NEW ORLEANS -- LSU moved up one spot in both the AP Top 25 and USATODAY Coaches polls this week, a sign that the Tigers could be in playoff contention.

The move comes after a dominant defensive win by the Tigers against Miss. State, but also because formerly 2nd ranked Ohio State lost to unranked Purdue.

Here are the full AP Top 25 rankings:

1. Alabama (61) 8-0

2. Clemson 7-0

3. Notre Dame 7-0

4. LSU 7-1

5. Michigan 7-1

6. Texas 6-1

7. Georgia 6-1

8. Oklahoma 6-1

9. Florida 6-1

10. UCF 7-0

11. Ohio St. 7-1

12. Kentucky 6-1

13. West Virginia 5-1

14. Washington St. 6-1

15. Washington 6-2

16. Texas A&M 5-2

17. Penn St. 5-2

18. Iowa 6-1

19. Oregon 5-2

20. Wisconsin 5-2

21. South Florida 7-0

22. NC State 5-1

23. Utah 5-2

24. Stanford 5-2

25. Appalachian St. 5-1

Here are the full USA Today Coaches Poll rankings:

1 Alabama 8-0

2 Clemson 7-0

3 Notre Dame 7-0

4 Louisiana State 7-1

5 Michigan 7-1

6 Georgia 6-1

7 Texas 6-1

8 Oklahoma 6-1

9 Ohio State 7-1

10 Central Florida 7-0

11 Florida 6-1

12 West Virginia 5-1

13 Washington 6-2

14 Kentucky 6-1

15 Washington State 6-1

16 Penn State 5-2

17 Texas A&M 5-2

18 Iowa 6-1

19 Wisconsin 5-2

20 South Florida 7-0

21 Oregon 5-2

22 NC State 5-1

23 Stanford 5-2

24 Utah 5-2

25 Miami 5-2

