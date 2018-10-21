NEW ORLEANS -- LSU moved up one spot in both the AP Top 25 and USATODAY Coaches polls this week, a sign that the Tigers could be in playoff contention.
The move comes after a dominant defensive win by the Tigers against Miss. State, but also because formerly 2nd ranked Ohio State lost to unranked Purdue.
Here are the full AP Top 25 rankings:
1. Alabama (61) 8-0
2. Clemson 7-0
3. Notre Dame 7-0
4. LSU 7-1
5. Michigan 7-1
6. Texas 6-1
7. Georgia 6-1
8. Oklahoma 6-1
9. Florida 6-1
10. UCF 7-0
11. Ohio St. 7-1
12. Kentucky 6-1
13. West Virginia 5-1
14. Washington St. 6-1
15. Washington 6-2
16. Texas A&M 5-2
17. Penn St. 5-2
18. Iowa 6-1
19. Oregon 5-2
20. Wisconsin 5-2
21. South Florida 7-0
22. NC State 5-1
23. Utah 5-2
24. Stanford 5-2
25. Appalachian St. 5-1
Here are the full USA Today Coaches Poll rankings:
1 Alabama 8-0
2 Clemson 7-0
3 Notre Dame 7-0
4 Louisiana State 7-1
5 Michigan 7-1
6 Georgia 6-1
7 Texas 6-1
8 Oklahoma 6-1
9 Ohio State 7-1
10 Central Florida 7-0
11 Florida 6-1
12 West Virginia 5-1
13 Washington 6-2
14 Kentucky 6-1
15 Washington State 6-1
16 Penn State 5-2
17 Texas A&M 5-2
18 Iowa 6-1
19 Wisconsin 5-2
20 South Florida 7-0
21 Oregon 5-2
22 NC State 5-1
23 Stanford 5-2
24 Utah 5-2
25 Miami 5-2