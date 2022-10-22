Jayden Daniels scores 5 touchdowns as LSU overcomes slow start to defeat No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20

The Tigers were down 14 points early in the second quarter but finished the game on a 42-3 run to win.

BATON ROUGE, La. — After facing a 17-3 deficit early in the second quarter against no. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon, LSU went on a 42-3 scoring run on their way to a 45-20 beatdown victory at home.

It's the biggest victory for the Tigers in the 2022 season so far, and their first victory over a ranked opponent.

It didn't start smoothly though, as Ole Miss scored points on their first three drives and quickly jumped to a 17-3 lead early into the second quarter.

However, Jayden Daniels lead the Tigers down the field on an efficient, quick drive that culminated in a 34-yard touchdown to Jaray Jenkins.

LSU tied the game 17-17 on their next drive with a Daniels rushing touchdown but Ole Miss would kick a field goal and go into halftime with a 20-17 lead.

In the third quarter, LSU took advantage of a drive that started at the 50-yard line as Daniels steadily led the Tigers down the field before throwing a touchdown to Maason Taylor to give LSU their first lead of the game at 24-20.

The Rebels would get the ball into the red zone on the following drive, but Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw an interception to Joe Foucha that robbed them of an opportunity to score points.

LSU would cash in on that turnover and score a touchdown off of a Daniels 11-yard rush, putting LSU up 31-20.

While Ole Miss couldn't muster any more offense, LSU scored on their two drives after that, taking a commanding 45-20 lead that would be the game's final score.

Daniels was dominant on Saturday, completing 21 of 28 passing attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the air while rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Running back Josh Williams carried the ball 17 times for 76 rushing yards and one score, while Jaray Jenkins lead the Tigers in receiving yards, catching two passes for 51 yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers exerted their will on Ole Miss. LSU gained an average of 5.3 yards per carry on the ground in the game. The Tigers also converted six of 11 third downs. They outgained the Rebels 500-404 in total net yards.

LSU improves to 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. They are tied for first in the SEC West with Alabama, who is also their next opponent.