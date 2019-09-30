BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU and Florida are officially scheduled for what could be a top-10 matchup in prime time.

The SEC announced Monday morning that the Tigers and Gators will kick off in Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12.

If both teams win this weekend, this will be LSU's second top-10 opponent this season. The No. 5 LSU Tigers play Utah State (3-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Florida Gators host No. 7 Auburn (5-0) at 1 p.m.

LSU-Florida will be broadcast on ESPN.

