LSU football 2020: No tailgating on campus; Stadium capacity to start at 25 percent; masks a must

The university announced Wednesday that there will be no tailgating allowed and that the season will start with a capacity of 25 percent of Tiger Stadium allowed. Masks will also be required on campus and in the stadium.

The university did not say how it would determine which fans are allowed to attend which games but it did say any fans wanting to opt out of the 2020 season could do so. Also, there will be no single-game tickets available.

“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”