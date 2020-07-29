x
LSU Football moves to mobile tickets for 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. — All 2020 LSU football tickets will be distributed digitally starting in late August.

LSU Athletics announced the transition to digital tickets Wednesday, saying the move will allow for faster delivery of tickets to fans, contactless transactions at gates, and more flexibility to ticketholders.

Athletic Director Brian Broussard said that plans to move to distribute tickets to digital wallets on smartphones were accelerated amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

“The ability to receive, share and use tickets in a contactless manner is a top priority for us,” Broussard said. “We are excited to offer this new convenience and ease of use to our fans.”

Through a new online ticket manager, My Account 2.0, fans will have options for accessing, transferring, and reselling tickets.

For more information about the changes, visit LSUTix.net.

