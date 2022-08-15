LSU Football: Myles Brennan stepping away from football

Sources say Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels will be named the starter.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan will reportedly step away from football, according to LSU athletics.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

WWL Radio said that Brennan was told over the weekend that he would not be the starting quarterback. Sources say Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels will be named the starter, with sophomore Garret Nussmeier, as his backup.

Daniels threw for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 29 games at Arizona State. The junior has two years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all athletes who competed during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

Brennan entered the transfer portal in November before he decided to return to LSU. He wasn't able to stay healthy as the LSU starting quarterback, and he waited three years for his chance.

In 2020 he suffered a season-ending injury three games into the season, and this year he broke his arm before preseason camp.

During his time at LSU, Brennan played in 20 games throwing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brennan graduated from LSU in May of 2021 with a degree in sports administration.