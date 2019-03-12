BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow's jersey salute to LSU fans has been enshrined on billboards in Baton Rouge.

Tuesday morning, the LSU football Facebook Page shared an image of one billboard showing Burrow wearing a jersey that reads "Burreaux" a spelling evocative of Louisiana’s Cajun French heritage.

"Thank you, Baton Rouge! These are up around the city," the Facebook post says.

Burrow debuted the jersey before Saturday's game against Texas A&M to roars of approval from the crowd in Death Valley.

Burrow (who wore his regular jersey during the game) padded his Heisman Trophy resume with 352 yards and three touchdowns passing, and No.1 LSU beat Texas A&M 50-7 on Saturday night to give the Tigers their first unbeaten regular season since 2011.

“I thought it would just be an awesome tribute to the state, to the university,” said Burrow, who’d largely grown up in Ohio and spent three seasons as a backup for Ohio State before transferring to LSU, where his football career took off. “It’s been awesome not only for me, but for my family as well. ... I’m going to miss it with all my heart and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

“Joe’s meant a lot to Louisiana and Louisiana is very proud of LSU football,” coach Ed Orgeron said after the game. “The guy’s been phenomenal.”

LSU’s victory raised the likelihood the Tigers would receive a berth in the College Football Playoff even if they were to lose to No. 4 Georgia in next weekend’s Southeastern Conference championship game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.