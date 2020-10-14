Reports: LSU-Florida game postponed after positive COVID tests for several Gator players

University of Florida's football team paused activity because more players tested positive for coronavirus this week.

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU-Florida football game scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 17 has been postponed after more than a dozen Gator football players tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school to pause football activities, according to several reports, including CBS Sports.

Florida has called a 1 pm CST press conference on Wednesday to address the situation.

Earlier in the week, University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin in a statement said the move to pause workouts and meetings was made "out of an abundance of caution."

Stricklin said Tuesday he had spoken with LSU and Texas A&M, the Gator's next scheduled opponents and its most recent, respectively.

Gators' head coach Dan Mullen had previously said he wanted to "pack the Swamp' with 90,000 fans for the game against LSU, scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in Gainseville.

Out of an abundance of caution, @GatorsFB team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.https://t.co/bXlshmm38K — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) October 13, 2020