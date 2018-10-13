An all-time LSU and NFL great has died.

Jim Taylor passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 83, the Green Bay Packers announced this morning.

Born in Baton Rouge in 1935, Taylor grew up to become an All-American fullback at LSU. He rushed for 1,314 yards and score 20 touchdowns during his career as a Tiger. During his senior year, he shared a backfield with Billy Cannon, forming arguably the best backfield in LSU history.

Taylor was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1958 and would go on to to win six championships as the starting fullback for Vince Lombardi. He also spent one season as a Saint in 1967.

Taylor retired with 8,597 rushing yards and 10,353 total yards, making him the NFL's No. 2 all-time rushing leader at the time.

"That son-of-a-gun is the toughest son-of-a-gun in the league,” backfield mate Paul Hornung once said of Taylor, according to the Packers. “I’ve seen him run over guys 30 or 40 pounds bigger than he is like that (snap of a finger). Jimmy Brown may be the best all-around athlete I’ve seen, but he doesn’t have Taylor’s desire.”

