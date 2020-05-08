LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux retiring after 43 seasons

The 67-year-old Breaux is to be replaced by current co-head coach Jay Clark.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head gymnastics coach D-D Breaux has announced she will retire after a 43-season career during which the Tigers finished in the top 10 nationally 31 times.

Breaux’s LSU teams have finished as high as second nationally three times and in the top five eight separate times. LSU gymnasts have combined to win 15 individual national titles and 44 Southeastern Conference titles under Breaux.

LSU gymnasts also have been named All-America 266 times during Breaux’s tenure.

The 67-year-old Breaux is to be replaced by current co-head coach Jay Clark.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.