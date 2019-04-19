FORT WORTH, Texas — LSU's gymnastics team has advanced to the national championship, the inaugural Four on the Floor competition, school officials said.

The school, with a combined team score of 197.5125, beat out Michigan and Utah to join UCLA in the finals during the competition in Fort Worth, Texas.

Despite a slow start - the team was in last place after the first leg of the match - the Tigers were able to rally back during other events and secure their second place finish.

“This was so hard,” head coach D-D Breaux said in a statement after the competition. “We started out a little slow but they gained momentum."

The two victories in the meet pushed Breaux to 800 career wins.

The finals will be on at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. Because the Tigers finished second in the semifinal, their rotation for the championship final will be Olympic order: vault, bars, beam and then floor.