BATON ROUGE — This has already been one of LSU's most unique football seasons, and the Tigers haven't even kicked off yet.

The August from Hell still has several more days left. What else could happen? (Knock on police blotter.) A lightning strike? That's actually already happened at multiple LSU season openers.

First off, this squad has already had a players-only meeting. These are usually reserved for major upset losses like Troy last season or other losing streaks such as in 1999 when the Tigers were building an unprecedented 10-game losing streak in the Southeastern Conference going back to 1998.

Guess they were thinking of a preventative meeting. Let's just hope they weren't practicing for later players-only meetings or holding a players-only walk through.

Already, the football program has totaled five felony arrests — three by the same guy — and three automatic indefinite suspensions as three players were charged with at least one felony. Considering the type of charges right guard Ed Ingram, linebacker Tyler Taylor and wide receiver Drake Davis accrued over a short period time makes this the worst the football program has ever been in the eyes of the law.

But the good thing is, hopefully all the arrests are out in the open now and done. And the team will not start the season with those three in uniform. In fact, it would be best for LSU, if that trio never plays for LSU again, if the charges are indeed true.

There should be no more transfers out of LSU either. This way, the team No. 24 LSU puts on the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night against No. 8 Miami includes players who deserve to be there with clean arrest records and players who want to be there, regardless of how much they may or may not play this year.

LSU does not need to start another season with a dozen suspensions of varied degrees as it did a year ago. It's time for a fresh start.

And perhaps, the team can benefit from a season's worth of adversity it has experienced in a mere three weeks.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who opens his second full season as head coach on Sunday, was asked what he learned from Hell Month last week.

"That I'm prepared and that I'm ready," he said. "I love being at LSU. Every day has been a great day. Some are better than others."

That was an understatement, and he smiled when he said it. Good news or bad, good quarterback scrimmage statistics or bad, Orgeron tends to be honest and human and not a fake. Because of that, it's hard not to pull for him, even if you believe he should not have been hired in the first place.

"Stuff's going to happen. We deal with it," he said. "And we've dealt with it."

At least, he didn't say, "We don't blink." He had been saying that after every suspension or every other bit of controversy, and believe me he needs to blink.

"I think all this stuff that's happened has galvanized our football team," he said, and is probably right on. "It's galvanized our coaching staff. Kind of gotten us closer, brought some leadership out. We've had to make some decisions, and I feel good about the football team."

Senior tight Foster Moreau is one of those leaders, and you get the feeling he's sick of all the extracurriculars that have gone one. In fact, he'd like regular players-only meeting, and he may have something there.

This team needs to be able to concern itself with one thing right now - Miami. And Orgeron can greatly serve that purpose by officially and publicly naming either Joe Burrow or Myles Brennan his starting quarterback no later than Monday, period.

That way, his team can "galvanize" itself behind him. Going into the opener and thus the season without a clear starter at quarterback would be ridiculous, yet Orgeron left the door open for that scenario.

"The team wants to know who the starter is, but it is so close that possibly two guys could play," he said. "If we name one starter, and he's having a great game, obviously you keep him in. If he's not doing the things that we expect him to do, we have another guy who can go in there and play."

But that would be the scenario if you do name a starter as well. Alabama coach Nick Saban did not say two quarterbacks would play in the national championship game. He started Jalen Hurts, and when he didn't do "the things" that were "expected," he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa. And the rest is history.

So, name a starter, Ed. If it's Burrow, and he plays really, really bad, put Brennan in. And vice versa.

And neither quarterback has to set the world on fire. LSU's defense will likely keep the Tigers in this game through the fourth quarter.

"I really feel that we're going to be outstanding on defense," Orgeron said. "I really feel our kicking game is a lot better (with new kicker Cole Tracy). I do believe that Steve Ensminger (offensive coordinator) is going to do a great job of calling plays. We're going to be very productive on offense. I think we're ready to go."

And August wasn't all bad. The Tigers did benefit greatly from an extremely out of character reversal by the NCAA, which just last week shortened cornerback Kristian Fulton's two-year sentence for using someone else's urine in his drug test to one year for no real rule reason. Basically, they were nice and rewarded Fulton for good behavior and may have just gotten tired of constantly hearing from LSU about the case for about two years.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva and LSU's compliance staff, particularly associate athletic director Miriam Segar, deserve a lot of credit here along with Fulton's attorney, Donald Jackson of Montgomery, Alabama.

Yes, what a month it has been. A guy from Alabama is helping LSU. And Alleva is actually trying to help his football program win instead of undercutting it as he did when he refused to give a small raise in 2014 to a deserving defensive coordinator in John Chavis, who was the man head coach Les Miles wanted to lead his defense. That should have been reason enough for Alleva to give Chavis the raise.

I seriously doubt Alleva would have put out the effort to shorten the sentence of one of Miles' players the way he did for Fulton.

There is also something else good that happened in August. For a change, LSU was not overrated by the USA Today coaches' and Associated Press media polls. The Tigers were ranked No. 24 and No. 25, respectively, for their lowest rankings entering a season since 2000 when they were not ranked coming off the Gerry DiNardo era.

In truth, it may have been better if LSU was not ranked at all. That could have done even more to "galvanize" the team. Since LSU has not finished higher than its preseason ranking since 2011, it is refreshing that the Tigers are not ranked so high and this could also motivate the team.

The Tigers are clearly in an overachieving mode, and that's a nice change of pace.

Orgeron said it best on his radio show last week.

"We feel like we have a very good football team," he said, and he sounded like he was in the minority. "We can't wait to go play Miami. All the stuff that goes on outside of our office is out of our control (to a degree). We don't let it impact the way we work on a daily basis. I feel strong about that. And I feel that we have leadership. This is a hungry football team, and I do believe we're going to surprise some people."

