LSU imposes bowl ban for this post season

The Tigers won't go bowling in an attempt to self discipline for violations of NCAA rules.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU's football team will not go to a bowl game this offseason as it has self-imposed a penalty for NCAA rules violations.

The school made the announcement Wednesday.

It was no sure thing that the Tigers would have been invited to a post season contest this year as they've struggled mightily on the field and will likely end up with a losing season. The draw of the LSU game though meant it was likely that a bowl would have seen the Tigers as an attractive choice.

"LSU has informed the NCAA and the SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared," said the school and head coach Ed Orgeron in a statement.

The bowl ban, poor record and current self-investigation over allegations it looked the other way while male students, including members of the football team, committed sexual abuse, are a far cry from the celebratory season that ended in January with the national championship.

LSU said it regrets the impact that the decision will have on current student-athletes, but that it was made in the best interest of the football program. The statement said the university continues to cooperate with the NCAA during the enforcement process.

"I respect the university's decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past," said Orgeron. "I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season ina bowl game. I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program. Geaux Tigers."