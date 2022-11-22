LSU in the top 5, Tulane in the top 20 of CFP rankings

LSU has national championship aspirations while Tulane has the AAC Championship on the line.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU is on the verge of making the College Football Playoffs and Tulane is back in the top 20 after another week of wins.

In the latest CFP rankings, the LSU Tigers are ranked No. 5, just one spot out of the playoffs. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU hold the top four spots, in that order.

The clearest path to the playoffs for LSU starts with beating Texas A&M this weekend, but will likely require them to beat top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Meanwhile, Tulane is back in the top-20, ranked No. 19 overall in the latest CFP poll.

Tulane had a dominant 59-24 win over SMU last week and faces No. 21 Cincinnati this Friday.

If the Green Wave wins, they'll host the AAC Championship game the week after, likely setting up a rematch with UCF, who beat The Wave 38-31 earlier this month.