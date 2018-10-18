BATON ROUGE - LSU starting left guard Garrett Brumfield, who is the Tigers' only senior on the offensive line, will miss his fourth straight game Saturday against Mississippi State with an injured knee suffered against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22.

He returned to practice this week, and with an open date next week, he has a chance to play against No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium.

"He's bounced back a little bit," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference teleconference on Wednesday. "But he's still not ready."

LSU could use Brumfield's experience. He is one of only two returning starters from 2017 on the offensive line with the other sophomore left tackle Saahdiq Charles. Brumfield also played in eight games on the line as a reserve in 2016.

"Garrett's a team leader," Orgeron said. "It's good to have him out there. He's still coming along - a work in progress. I'm happy it's not a season-ending injury, no question."

After Alabama, LSU has just three games left - at Arkansas on Nov. 10, Rice at home on Nov. 17 and at Texas A&M on Nov. 24.

Junior Adrian Magee, who originally was LSU's starting right tackle before a leg injury in the opener sidelined him for several weeks, has since replaced Brumfield at left guard along with true freshman Chasen Hines. Hines played much more than Magee in the win over Georgia last week.

"Did very well," Orgeron said of Hines. "Very athletic. He's very strong. He's very smart. Knows his plays. Athletic, can move his feet and handle one-on-one blocks. We feel you're going to see a lot more of him this week."

If Hines starts over Magee, it will mean LSU's seventh different starting offensive line in eight games.

The No. 5 Tigers (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) host No. 22 Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

"I thought our offensive line played fantastic against Georgia," Orgeron said. "We gave up a couple of sacks, but we ran the ball for 275 yards. Credit James Cregg (offensive line coach) for those guys. It all starts up front. Those guys blocked a pretty good front."

MISSISSIPPI STATE MIMICS GEORGIA: Georgia came into Tiger Stadium last Saturday with the No. 1 total defense (283.2 yards allowed a game) and No. 1 rushing offense (245.2 yards a game) in the SEC. It left No. 3 in total defense (310.6 yards allowed a game) and No. 2 in rushing offense (226.3 yards a game). That was after allowing a season-high 475 yards and gaining a season-low 113 yards rushing.

Mississippi State is the SEC's new No. 1 in total defense (289.7 yards allowed a game) and new No. 1 in rushing offense (240.7 yards a game). State senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is fourth in the SEC in rushing yards a game with 102.6, and State tailback Kylin Hill is sixth with 79 yards a game. Fitzgerald He is also sixth in the SEC in total offense with 244.4 yards a game - just seven yards ahead of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

"They spread you out, try to run the ball up the middle and around," Orgeron said.

State's defense is led by junior nose tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is fourth in the SEC in solo tackles for losses with seven, and senior defensive end Montez Sweat, who leads the league with 7.5 sacks and is second in tackles behind the line with 10.

"We feel like they have two of the best guys in the country in Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat," Orgeron said. "They have talent all over the place. Simmons is probably the best defensive tackle prospect in the country. Obviously, we have a plan for him. Our guys have their work cut out for them. He's a really good player."

Hines or Magee will likely be on Simmons much of the time.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "We still have that taste in our mouth."

... LSU coach Ed Orgeron on his team's last game against Mississippi State - a 37-7 loss in Starkville, Mississippi, last season.

