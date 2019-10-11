NEW ORLEANS — It's about time.

They've been climbing the rankings all season, and now, with USA Today finally coming around, LSU is rightfully No. 1 in both their coaches poll and the Associated Press poll, too.

According to USA Today, LSU's huge 46-41 win against Alabama (who had been No. 1 in their Amway Coaches Poll) sealed the undefeated Tigers' spot at the top. Alabama moved down to No. 4 in USA Today's poll after their loss, with Ohio State moving to the second spot and Clemson remaining at No. 3.

While their are multiple college ranking polls, USA Today's recognition (albeit, late recognition) is in line with the Tigers' season so far. LSU (9-0) has arguably had the toughest schedule in college football this year, beating Auburn, Texas and Florida earlier in the season -- and now, powerhouse Alabama.

What remains? The College Football Playoff seeding, which has the also-undefeated Ohio State ahead of Louisiana so far. The latest seeding are set to be announced Tuesday night.

On Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings. And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from 'Bama.

"I just can't say enough about the work we put in this offseason," said Burrow, who definitely improved his Heisman chances with the performance. "You don't see a lot of teams go from where we were offensively last year to where we are this year."

The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to three times to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

USA Today has conducted their college football poll since 1991.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this reported incorrectly stated LSU was No. 1 in both the NCAA and USA Today coaches poll. The story has been updated to reflect the 'coaches poll' refers to USA Today's rankings.

