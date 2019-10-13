NEW ORLEANS — The Tigers are Number Two.

That's according to the latest Associated Press sports writers' poll after LSU's huge comeback win against Florida Saturday night.

The 6-0 Tigers jumped three spots in the AP's rankings, surpassing Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. They now only trail No. 1 Alabama, who they face off against the second week of November.

Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and fifth-ranked LSU scored three straight touchdowns after falling behind early in the second half to emerge with a 42-28 victory over now-ranked No. 9 Florida on Saturday night.

Despite the Gators leading 28-21 after opening the second half, the Tigers came back for the win that propelled them in the rankings. Besides moving to No 2. in the AP poll, LSU also jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 in the NCAA's coaches ranking.

LSU still has yet to score fewer than 42 points in a game this season. Next Saturday, they take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road at 2:30. That game is on WWL-TV.

Also representing Louisiana, 5-1 Tulane University just missed out on both the AP and NCAA's rankings this week after their 49-7 clobbering of the University of Connecticut in Uptown New Orleans.

