BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU senior linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. is reportedly no longer with the team, several media outlets report Monday.

Brody Miller, the LSU beat writer for The Athletic, broke the news that Divinity had left the Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) ahead of the team's No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup against rival Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) in Tuscaloosa.

A spokesperson for LSU athletics tells WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge that head coach Ed Orgeron will address the situation at his weekly press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday. WWL-TV will live stream Orgeron's news conference on Facebook when it begins.

Saturday's game is the first time in college football history that two teams ranked No. 1 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll meet during the regular season. It is the fourth time both teams are undefeated going into the matchup, the latest was 2011.

