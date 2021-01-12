LSU moves up to No. 2 in NET rankings with undefeated start

LSU entered the AP poll at No. 25 this week

BATON ROUGE, La. — The NCAA’s first NET rankings are out and the top spot mirrors the AP Top 25 with Purdue at No. 1. The NCAA’s college basketball primary sorting tool takes a bit of a deviation at No. 2. LSU, which entered the AP poll at No. 25 this week, is No. 2 in the NET rankings.

LSU has yet to play a road game, opening with six wins at home and two on neutral courts. The Tigers’ list of wins includes Wake Forest and Penn State, and a 15-point win over Ohio in their last game.

LSU returns from a 10-day break to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday, time off coach Will Wade says the Tigers needed despite their undefeated start.