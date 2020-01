NEW ORLEANS — There were tons and tons of moments in the LSU title game Monday night, here are our best stories and videos.

- OC Steve Ensminger embraces tearful son after emotional win

- LSU fans taunt Clemson mascot on social media, start GoFundMe for new costume

- LSU's Lauren Daigle wows with national anthem

- Is LSU the greatest college team of all time?

- What they're saying nationally about LSU's win

- President Trump draws cheers

- Twitter reacts to LSU's victory