NEW ORLEANS — LSU's decisive win over Georgia - its 5th win this year against a team rated in the top 10 when the two teams played - gave it the edge over Ohio State and vaulted the Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff announced Sunday morning.

LSU will take on Oklahoma, the fourth seed, in the first round of the playoffs on Dec. 28 in Atlanta at 3 p.m.

The Tigers had been second in the recent rankings to Ohio State, who is also 13-0 after winning the Big Ten Title over Wisconsin Saturday night, but LSU's dominant win, coupled with the Buckeye's first half troubles, probably gave the Tigers a slight edge.

"It didn’t matter to us – anytime, anywhere, anybody," coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN on the playoff selection show." We’ll be playing Oklahoma, a great football team."

Ohio State and Clemson will face each other on the 28th as well. They will play in Phoenix at 7 p.m.

The two winners will face off in New Orleans, at the Superdome, on January 13.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is also 13-0, but the Tigers have not faced a single team that finished the season in the top 25, giving it a lower ranking in the committee’s mind.

Oklahoma is the only team in the playoff with a loss. The Sooners fell to Kansas State, but won the Big-12 title Saturday over Baylor in overtime.

