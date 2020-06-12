LSU no match for Alabama in 55-17 drubbing

Louisiana native DeVonta Smith caught three of Jones' touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 231 yards with most of that in the first half

Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama used a slew of explosive plays to run away from LSU 55-17.

Smith’s first two touchdowns went for 65 and 61 yards to cap three-play drives that covered 75 yards. Alabama's point total was the highest by either team in any of the 85 games the teams have played since 1895.

In some ways it seemed like Alabama was determined to make amends for last year's loss to LSU, a season in which the Tigers went 15-0 and captured the national championship.

Despite the loss, coach Ed Orgeron said he wasn't down.

"I'm not discouraged at all," he said. "Can we play better? Yeah, but our guys fought."

LSU has struggled with the loss of more than a dozen top players from last season and the decision this season by several top returning juniors to bypass the season and wait for the draft. In addition, starting quarterback Myles Brennan was hurt early in the season and won't return until next year - leaving LSU unproven at most positions.

Alabama is now 9-0, while LSU is 3-5 one season after winning a national championship.